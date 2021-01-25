North America Textile Chemicals Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American textile chemicals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). North America is the largest market for textiles across the globe, with the US holding a value share of more than 85% in the region. Presently, the usage of surgical masks and PPE kits has exponentially increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and in the region, as it also is one of the worst-hit COVID-19 regions, across the globe. This scenario has enhanced the manufacturing of PPE kits and masks, which is likely to create a significant demand for the textile chemicals market.
In Canada, as of April 30, 2020, Health Canada had ordered 1.8 billion units of PPE, which includes masks and PPE kits from China, due to the rise of COVID-19. Many local players have also started manufacturing medical masks and PPE kits, in order to meet the demand in this pandemic situation for medical staffs and patients, which creates significant demand for textile chemicals in the country.
However, the contemporary North American textile and apparel industry has faced significant challenges, as the volume of imported goods entering the domestic market has been continuously increasing. In attempts to foster the domestic industry, the US government negotiated a variety of trade agreements, extending preferential treatment, including duty and quota-free access to the US market for apparel and other textile products, manufactured in developing countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean Basin, and the Andean region.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Type and By Application
- Countries Covered- the US and Canada
- Competitive Landscape- Apollo Chemical Company, LLC, Inc.; DuPont; Fibro Chem, LLC; Huntsman International LLC; and Organic Dyes and Pigments
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North America Textile Chemicals Market Report Segment
By Type
- Colorants & Auxiliaries
- Coating & Sizing Chemicals
- Surfactants
- Desizing Agents
- Finishing Agents
- Others
By Application
- Apparels
- Automotive Textile Chemicals
- Home Furnishing
- Industrial Textile Chemicals
- Others
By Raw Material
- Synthetic (Polyester, Nylon)
- Cotton
- Wool & Cashmere
- Silk
- Rayon/Viscose
- Other
- US
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Apollo Chemical Company, LLC
- Archroma
- Arkema SA
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Ethox Chemicals, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Fibro Chem, LLC
- First Source Worldwide, LLC
- Huntsman International LLC
- IndusCo, Ltd.
- Marlin Company, Inc.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
- Organic Dyes and Pigments
- The Lubrizol Corp.
