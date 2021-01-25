North America Textile Chemicals Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American textile chemicals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). North America is the largest market for textiles across the globe, with the US holding a value share of more than 85% in the region. Presently, the usage of surgical masks and PPE kits has exponentially increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and in the region, as it also is one of the worst-hit COVID-19 regions, across the globe. This scenario has enhanced the manufacturing of PPE kits and masks, which is likely to create a significant demand for the textile chemicals market.

In Canada, as of April 30, 2020, Health Canada had ordered 1.8 billion units of PPE, which includes masks and PPE kits from China, due to the rise of COVID-19. Many local players have also started manufacturing medical masks and PPE kits, in order to meet the demand in this pandemic situation for medical staffs and patients, which creates significant demand for textile chemicals in the country.

However, the contemporary North American textile and apparel industry has faced significant challenges, as the volume of imported goods entering the domestic market has been continuously increasing. In attempts to foster the domestic industry, the US government negotiated a variety of trade agreements, extending preferential treatment, including duty and quota-free access to the US market for apparel and other textile products, manufactured in developing countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean Basin, and the Andean region.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and By Application

Countries Covered- the US and Canada

Competitive Landscape- Apollo Chemical Company, LLC, Inc.; DuPont; Fibro Chem, LLC; Huntsman International LLC; and Organic Dyes and Pigments

North America Textile Chemicals Market Report Segment

By Type

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Others

By Application

Apparels

Automotive Textile Chemicals

Home Furnishing

Industrial Textile Chemicals

Others

By Raw Material

Synthetic (Polyester, Nylon)

Cotton

Wool & Cashmere

Silk

Rayon/Viscose

Other

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Apollo Chemical Company, LLC

Archroma

Arkema SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fibro Chem, LLC

First Source Worldwide, LLC

Huntsman International LLC

IndusCo, Ltd.

Marlin Company, Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Organic Dyes and Pigments

The Lubrizol Corp.

