Asia-Pacific Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific self-service kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Advanced technology is being combined with self-service Kiosk products and is being used in a vast number of applications such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and others. These propagation and amalgamation are the major factors contributing to the growth of the self-service kiosk industry.

In 2017, Hangzhou Wahaha Group launched an automated convenience store. The automated store automatically bills the customers via Alipay, with the use of deep learning, machine vision, and biometric identification, when they leave the store. Other company such as BingoBox is a Chinese automated store provider and has more than 300 stores in operation that further projected to propel the demand of self-service kiosk in the region.

Moreover, Japan is one of the most promising countries for investment in the self-service kiosk landscape due to the flexible regulation of the Japanese government. IT industry is supporting the development of emerging kiosk-based applications on NFC and RFID technology. With the growth in the IT industry, the self-service kiosk is paving its way with a positive slope. With the considerable scope for the development of the self-service kiosk market due to increasing efforts for improvement in many industries, big companies are expanding their operational network in the region.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Deployment Type and by Industry

Regions Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Aila Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., NCR Corp., Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation

By Type

Patient Interactive Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

Check-in Kiosk

Others

By End-User Industry

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Other

Asia-Pacific Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Aila technologies, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Addsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Ingenico Group

NCR Corp.

Nautilus Hyosung Inc.

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

