European Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The European self-service kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The fast-food industry has witnessed an increasing demand for self-service kiosks. McDonald’s and KFC have a strong foothold in the European fast-food landscape.

McDonald’s has more than 7,900 restaurants across its 38 European markets and more than 1,270 restaurants in the UK. In 2019, the company planned to use digital technology for increasing awareness, engaging more customers, along with the increasing adoption of digital offerings. This shift towards digital platforms for customer engagement coupled with a significant presence of major retail stores in Europe is creating a significant opportunity for the self-service kiosk industry in the region.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Deployment Type and by Industry

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Aila Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Ingenico Group, NCR Corp., Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd., and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation

By Type

Patient Interactive Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

Check-in Kiosk

Others

By End-User Industry

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Other

European Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Aila Technologies, Inc.

Axiomtek group

Agmatel

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Embross

Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.

GRG Banking

IER SAS

Ingenico Group

KAL ATM Software GmbH

NCR Corp.

