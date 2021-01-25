European Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The European self-service kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The fast-food industry has witnessed an increasing demand for self-service kiosks. McDonald’s and KFC have a strong foothold in the European fast-food landscape.
McDonald’s has more than 7,900 restaurants across its 38 European markets and more than 1,270 restaurants in the UK. In 2019, the company planned to use digital technology for increasing awareness, engaging more customers, along with the increasing adoption of digital offerings. This shift towards digital platforms for customer engagement coupled with a significant presence of major retail stores in Europe is creating a significant opportunity for the self-service kiosk industry in the region.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Deployment Type and by Industry
- Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
- Competitive Landscape- Aila Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Ingenico Group, NCR Corp., Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd., and others
European Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation
By Type
- Patient Interactive Kiosk
- Ticketing Kiosk
- Check-in Kiosk
- Others
By End-User Industry
- Retail
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Other
European Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation by Region
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Aila Technologies, Inc.
- Axiomtek group
- Agmatel
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- Embross
- Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.
- GRG Banking
- IER SAS
- Ingenico Group
- KAL ATM Software GmbH
- NCR Corp.
