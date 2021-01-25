North American Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American self-service kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising application of self-service kiosks in retail applications is projected to provide significant growth to the North American self-service kiosk industry. Apart from this, self-service kiosks find significant applications in several public facilities were relaying information in a structured method and in real-time is of utmost importance.
Facilities such as airports, banking facilities, railway stations, healthcare, and retail shops are some of the areas, wherein the presence of self-service kiosks can deliver the information without any need for human interference. Therefore, the retail sector in the s projected to contribute significantly to the adoption of the self-service kiosk.
Moreover, the technological developments in the self-service kiosk technologies in the various sectors further contribute to the growth of the market. New technology has also allowed the automobile industry to adopt self-service kiosks. The self-service fashion retailers with companies such as online car dealership Carvana or automotive company Autobahn Motors Group making the first steps toward a completely self-service experience and further raises the demand for these kiosks in the region.
The self-service kiosk proves to be a better way to engage and attract customers in crowded areas due to its huge attractive display. The display offers multiple opportunities for promotions, advertisements, and marketing campaigns from distant places.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Deployment Type and by Industry
- Regions Covered- US and Canada
- Competitive Landscape- Aila Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Ingenico Group, NCR Corp., Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd., and others
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected region/segment
- Recommendations
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North American Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation
By Type
- Patient Interactive Kiosk
- Ticketing Kiosk
- Check-in Kiosk
- Others
By End-User Industry
- Retail
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Other
North American Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation by Region
- United States
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Aila technologies, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- Embross
- Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.
- GRG Banking
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Ingenico Group
- KAL ATM Software GmbH
- NCR Corp.
- Nautilus Hyosung Inc.
