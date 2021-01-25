US Self-Service Kiosk Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The US self-service kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The self-service kiosks market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing usage of EV charging kiosks coupled with growth in the EV industry. Interactive kiosk with EV charging facility is expected to reduce the overall cost of charging an EV. The EV charging station requires a fixed cost of installing the necessary hardware for vehicle charging in the station, weatherproofing, power supply to the station, and so on.

However, the risk of cyber-attack is further projected to hinder the growth of the self-service kiosks market in the country. Taxi cabs in New York, US, are built-in with an interactive kiosk for customers. This system allows them to pay and track, where they are heading by using GPS and watch news and advertisements. If the interactive kiosks are not secure, it will allow the passenger to gain unauthorized access to the computer operating system.

In March 2016, there was a huge public outcry in New York after a blogger circulated pictures that highlighted the insecure nature of interactive kiosks installed in taxicabs of New York. These types of challenges further restricted the use of self-service kiosks industry in the country.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Deployment Type and by Industry

Key Companies Profiled- Aila Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Ingenico Group, NCR Corp., Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd., and others

US Self-Service Kiosk Market – Segmentation

By Type

Patient Interactive Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

Check-in Kiosk

Others

By End-User Industry

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Other

Company Profiles

Aila technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Embross

Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.

GRG Banking

Hitachi, Ltd.

Ingenico Group

KAL ATM Software GmbH

NCR Corp.

Nautilus Hyosung Inc.

