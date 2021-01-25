Fats and Oils Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global fats and oils market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Edible fats and oils are used as dietary staples, while edible fats are used in a variety of industries. Dietary fats and oils are considered highly concentrated forms of energy and play an important role in promoting cell growth. It is also consumed to protect various body organs, in addition to its ability to regulate hormones and vitamins in the body. Fats and oils have become popular as feed products due to their health benefits for poultry and cattle. Fats and oils are high energy supplements that minimize feed costs while maintaining nutritional balance.

The following players are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill

Incorporated

International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited

Wilmar International Limited

Associated British Foods PLC

Ajinomoto Co.

ConAgra Foods

Unilever PLC

United Plantations Berhad

Fats and Oils Market is Segmented by Type

Edible Vegetable Oils

Palm Oils

Industrial Oils

Animal Fats

Marine Oils

Fats and Oils Market is Segmented by Application

Food

Industrial

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Fats and Oils Market Report

What was the Fats and Oils Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Fats and Oils Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fats and Oils Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

