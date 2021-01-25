European Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

European calcium carbonate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. As per the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), the pulp and paper industry in Europe generated a turnover of nearly $101 billion in 2019. The production capacity of paper and board in Europe increased from 101.2 million tons in 2018 to 101.5 million tons in 2019. Calcium carbonate is often utilized in papermaking as a pigment or filler owing to high brightness. It may be synthetically produced or may be naturally occurring chalk or calcite.

The major cause behind the potential use of calcium carbonate is the demand for bulkier and brighter paper. Ground calcium carbonate (GCC) is cost-effective and has high brightness. It develops a porous surface on the paper sheet owing to its rhombohedral particle shape. Additionally, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is a low-cost mineral for the production of high-quality paper and paperboard through the substitution of huge costly additives, wood pulp, or other minerals. Coating PCC has benefits over GCC owing to its superior gloss and opacity.

Scope of the European Calcium Carbonate Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and End-User Industry

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Imerys S.A., J.M. Huber Corp., Omya International AG, and ACCM

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the European Calcium Carbonate Market

In July 2020, Euro Minerals declared the opening of a new facility for PCC in Bad Ischl / Austria. Nearly 48,000 tons of quicklime are manufactured annually at the site. The new PCC plant will be scheduled to start operations in early 2021.

In November 2019, Imerys acquired certain assets from EDK, one of Brazil’s manufacturers of GCC. These assets comprise 3 manufacturing facilities with nearly 100 employees. With this acquisition, Imerys is increasing its footprint in South America where the company has a longstanding presence, and also strengthening its product portfolio for paint and coating applications.

European Calcium Carbonate Market-Segmentation

By Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

By End-User Industry

Paper

Adhesives and Sealants

Plastics

Paints and Coatings

Construction

Others

European Calcium Carbonate Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ACCM

Calcinor Servicios S.A.

Carmeuse

Imerys S.A.

M. Huber Corp.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Lhoist Group

Nordkalk Corp.

Omya International AG

SCR Sibelco N.V.

