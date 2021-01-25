Fault Current Limiter Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global fault current limiter market size is expected to reach 8.16% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. A fault current limiter is an electrical device that helps to limit the amount of current flowing through the network. High temperature superconducting fault current limiters and solid state current limiters are two categories of fault current limiters. These units are powered by increasing system fault current levels as energy demand increases and more distributed generation sources are added to the power system. Fault current limiters (FCL) minimize the occurrence of fault currents and are essential protective components to function properly in modern T&D networks.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Alstom

American Superconductor Corporation

Siemens

Applied Materials

Gridon

Superpower

Superconductor Technologies

Rongxin Power Electronic

Zenergy Power

Fault Current Limiter Market is Segmented by Type

Low Voltage Fault Current Limiters (Less than 1kV)

Medium Voltage Fault Current Limiters (1-40 kV)

High Voltage Fault Current Limiters (More than 40 kV)

Fault Current Limiter Market is Segmented by Application

Power Stations

Oi & Gas

Automotive

Steel & Aluminum

Paper Mills

Chemicals

