Feed Additives Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The feed additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Feed additives are food supplements for farm animals that cannot get enough nutrients from regular meals. These additives include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids and minerals. In some cases, the animal’s diet may not grow properly without certain nutrition. The nutritional value of animal feed is affected not only by nutrient content, but also by many other factors. This includes the effects on feeding, hygiene, digestibility and gut health. Despite all the benefits of high-quality feed, most farm animal feed satill consists of corn, wheat and soybean meal due to the high cost of high-quality feed.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cargill

BASF

ADM

DowDuPont

Evonik

Solvay

Ajinomoto

DSM

Adisseo

Invivo

Nutreco

Hansen

Kemin

Feed Additives Market is Segmented by Type

Dry

Liquid

Feed Additives Market is Segmented by Application

Pig

Sheep

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other

Key Questions Answered by Feed Additives Market Report

What was the Feed Additives Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Feed Additives Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Feed Additives Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

