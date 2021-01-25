Feed Anticoccidial Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Feed Antimicrobial Market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 5.90% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Feed infection is a special problem in the poultry business as it has a huge impact on the profitability of poultry. Coccidiosis is a disease found in animals and effective and early management measures must be taken to prevent coccidiosis between animals. Antifungal agents can be used in poultry feed to prevent coccidiosis. Bird coccidiosis is a protozoal-induced bowel disease. Coccidiosis is one of the most widely known infections in poultry around the world.

The following players are covered in this report:

Elanco

Huvepharma

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC)

Zoetis

Kemin Industries

Merck Animal Health

Virbac S.A

Others

Feed Anticoccidial Market is segmented by Type

Monensin

Lasalocid

Salinomycin

Nicarbazin

Diclazuril

Narasin

DOT (Dinitro-O-Toluamide)

Others

Feed Anticoccidial Market is segmented by Form

Dry

Liquid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Feed Anticoccidial Market Report

What was the Feed Anticoccidial Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Feed Anticoccidial Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Feed Anticoccidial Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

