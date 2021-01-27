Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The Energy and Utility Analytics Market were valued at US$ 2,672.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,971.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2025.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Energy and Utility Analytics Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Columbia, South Africa, and Mexico are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is affecting the industries worldwide; the global economy is on the verge of taking the worst hit in 2020, and the impact is likely to continue in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in energy and utility sector.

Energy and Utility Analytics Market Segments

By Type

Software

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application

Load Forecasting

Customer Analytics

Grid analytics

Asset Management

Smart Meter Analytics

Others

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Nuclear Power

Electricity

Water

Others

Company Profiles

Atos SE

BUILDINGIQ, INC.

CAPGEMINI SE

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

WegoWise, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Hadoop industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

