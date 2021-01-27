Feed Enzyme Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The global feed enzyme market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Feed enzymes are used to help animals digest easily and get a complete diet or nutrition from feed. Feed enzymes are used to improve the quality of animal nutrition and improve the nutritional properties of animal feed. Enzymes are natural proteins secreted by animals as part of the digestion process for feed. Feed enzymes improve feed performance when added because they provide additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to animal feed. Feed enzymes may prove to be a suitable additional strategy to maintain intestinal function and ensure productivity during coccidiosis infection.

The following players are covered in this report:

BASF SE

EI du Pont de Nemours & Co

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cargill Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Novous International, Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

Biocatalysts Ltd

Associated British Foods plc

BIO-CAT Inc.

BioResource International

GNC Bioferm Inc.

Bioproton Pty Ltd

Roal Ltd

Feed Enzyme Market is segmented by Type

Carbohydrases

Phytases

Others

Feed Enzyme Market is segmented by Source

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

