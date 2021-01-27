Global Biofilms Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global biofilms treatment market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 7.3%, during the forecast period. The major factors that are primarily driving the growth of the market include the increased levels of stress at the workplace, emerging awareness regarding stress management, and growing insurance claims for mental health. As per IHME, in 2017, there was 4.12% of the total population suffering from depression in UK. Moreover, around 4.65% share of the total population was recorded for anxiety and 1.09% of people suffered from biofilms treatment. Therefore, these significant shares of behavioral disorders in UK create substantial demand for biofilms treatment that further contributes to market growth.

The rising number of surgeries for accidental injuries raises the demand for wound dressing. There are several surgeries that utilize wound dressing and bandages such as elective surgery, emergency surgery, exploratory surgery, cosmetic surgery, and others. The hip replacement surgeries increase the possibilities of wound infections such as pressure ulcers that raise the demand for wound dressing and bandages. The increasing cases of surgeries may surge the possibility of wound to occur that would require wound dressing for reducing the risk of infection, thereby, augmenting the growth of the global biofilms treatment market.

Various factors such as increasing incidences of wound infections, growing number of surgeries and surge in chronic wounds such as ulcers are raising the demand for wound care products in these regions. Further, ising medical tourism and growth in the ageing population are estimated to support the market growth in the Asia-Pacific market. The growing potential in these emerging markets is attracting market players to serve their healthcare organizations. Specifically, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to be one of the emerging markets due to significant growth of the healthcare system in countries such as India, China, and South Korea.

Moreover, the increasing cases of plastic surgeries are driving the biofilms treatment market due to its application for wound healing in plastic surgeries. According to the ASAPS in 2014, surgical procedures accounted for 60% of the total expenditures of healthcare and nonsurgical procedures accounted for 40% of the total expenditures. There were 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the US in 2017, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Such increasing number of surgical process globally surge the growth of the global biofilms treatment market. The objective of wound care post-surgery includes rapid healing of wound without complication and infection. The wound dressings play an important to control any postoperative bleeding, offer protection to newly developed tissue, and ease pain.

Global Biofilms treatment Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Debridement Equipment

Gauze

Dressing

Gel

Others (Ointment)

By Wound Type

Traumatic

Surgical

Diabetic Foot

Others (Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns)

By End-User

Homecare

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Wound Care Centers)

Global Biofilms treatment Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec Inc.

Innovotech Inc.

Kane Biotech Inc.

Microbion Corp.

Next Science Ltd.

OneLife SA

Organogenesis Inc.

Perfectus Biomed Ltd.

PulseCare Medical

Realzyme LLC

RLS Global AB

Smith & Nephew PLC

Sterilex LLC

Welcare Industries S.p.A.

Whiteley Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

