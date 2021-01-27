Global Connected Home Security Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global connected home security device market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The factors that are propelling the growth of the market include the technological enhancements in the devices that allow users to control devices over voice, which has further made the devices easy to use, thus adding a touch of universality to them. Hence, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Increased concerns towards the security in the commercial, as well as residential zones, have increased the adoption of various home security solutions as a security measure amongst the users. There are numerous features in the connected home security devices that alert the users and prevent them from harm by sending various emergency notifications. This, in turn, results in the increasing adoption of connected home security solutions. Besides, lack of awareness and high costs associated with the devices may hamper the growth of the market. However, the advent of novel technologies in the devices is likely to create ample opportunities for market growth in the near future. In addition, the integration of AI and IoT has significantly benefited the global connected home security systems market.

Global Connected Home Security Device Market Segmentation

By Type

Locks & Access Controls

Alarms & Notification System

Cameras & Monitoring Systems

Others

By Connectivity Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

ADT Inc.

ASSA ABLOY Group

AT & T Inc.

Comcast Corp. (Xfinity)

Godrej Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Kuna Systems Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

SECOM Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.

Vivint, Inc.

