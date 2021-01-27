Home Health Care Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Home Health Care Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10.3% during 2021-2027. Elderly people with increasing prevalence of telemedicine systems, rising cost of hospital beds, inability to access ambulance services in rural or remote areas, access to skilled nursing services at home, and an increased overall affection for home health care systems compared to hospital admissions. Due to the increasing incidence of the population, childhood malformations, chronic diseases, and the incidence of new epidemics around the world, the home medical market is in major demand in recent years.

By Product

Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters Peak Flow Meters

Mobility Care Products Wheelchairs Walkers & Rollators Mobility Scooters Canes

Crutches

By Therapeutic Products

Oxygen Delivery Systems

Nebulizers

Ventilat

Wound Care Products

IV Equipment

Dialysis Equipment

Inhalers

Other

By Service

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Pregnancy

Mobility Disorders

Hearing Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Other

