Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Hadoop big data analytics market size to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 23.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing focus on digital transformation, rise in investments in analytics, increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing adoption of smart payment technologies, and business need to build a digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments are expected to drive the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics market.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation:

By component:

Solutions

Services

By deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By business function:

Marketing and Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

By vertical:

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others (Energy and Utilities, Education and Research, and Real Estate)

