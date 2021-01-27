Global Farm Management Software Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global farm management software market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Farm management involves the controlled use of environmental resources from diverse landscapes to support the productive growth of other species that are then harvested and processed for products. Management in the context means systematically controlling the plants, animals and other factors to produce goods that fulfill the market demands as well as for deciding upon the alternative allocation of resources and of sustaining the environment.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Farm Management Software Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/farm-management-software-market

The key factors that influence the growth of the global farm management software industry include the increase in the demand for the seamless management of the farm including planning, monitoring, and analyzing farm activities. Farm management software also manages activities such as harvesting, crop protection, planting, irrigation, fertilization, and tillage, and many others. Further, the enhancements in the internet connectivity, to keep pace with the flourishing demands for food, and to eliminate the waste are also flourishing the global farm management software market growth.

Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based techniques and software in data management along with various policies implemented by governments that promote the employment of modern and advanced agricultural techniques is also estimated to expand the global farm management software market size during the forecast period. However, the factors that may negatively impact the growth of the market include the lack of a skilled workforce to handle the operations of the farm management software. The complexity in operating the software limits its adoption which ultimately hinders the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, the presence of the key players that are continuously working for the advancements of the software creates scope for the future growth of the market. Technological enhancements along with growing infiltration of smartphones are anticipated to create opportunities to capitalize in the near future. The advanced systems that enable to collect complete data regarding the farm and the increasing use of livestock management in smart farming applications are other key trends that are gaining traction in the market. Further, AG Leader Technology, AGJunction Inc., Boumatic LLC, Conservis Corp., Raven Industries, Inc., CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Deere & Co., Dickey-john Corp., and Trimble Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global farm management software market.

A full Report of Global Farm Management Software Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/farm-management-software-market

Global Farm Management Software Market- Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Farm Management Software Market- By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AG Leader Technology

AGJunction Inc.

Agrivi

Boumatic LLC

Conservis Corp.

CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Deere & Co.

DeLaval Inc.

Dickey-john Corp.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Gea Group AG

Grownetics Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Proagrica (RBI & Relex Group)

Raven Industries, Inc.

The Climate Corp.

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/farm-management-software-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404