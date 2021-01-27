Magnetic Field Sensors Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The global magnetic field sensor market is expected to register growth over the forecast period. Surging demand across the automotive industry is expected to be a key driving factor for the market growth over the forecast period. Automotive is expected to be a high growth application segment due to the increasing need to integrate safety function in vehicles. Magnetic field sensors are used extensively across numerous safety systems such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), force and torque sensing, steering angle sensing among others. Electronic compasses or E-compasses are gaining popularity due to their ability to enhance user navigation and is also expected to fuel market growth. Growing demand in consumer electronics owing to smartphone proliferation is also expected to drive magnetic field sensors market growth over the forecast period. However, increased demand for low-cost magnetic field sensors may pose a challenge to market growth.

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Segmentation:

Based on type:

Hall Effect Sensors (Hall ICs, Hall element)

Magnetoresistive Sensors (anisotropic magnetoresistive (AMR) sensors, giant magnetoresistive (GMR) sensors, tunnel magnetoresistive (TMR) sensors)

SQUID Sensors (high–temperature SQUID, low–temperature SQUID)

Fluxgate Sensors

Others (optically pumped, magnetodiode, magneto-optical, search coil, magnetoinductive, Overhauser, reed)

Based on range:

<1 microgauss

1 microgauss–10 gauss

>10 gauss

Based on application:

Speed Sensing

Proximity Detection/NDT

Navigation and Electronic compass

Flow rate Sensing

Others (magnetoencephalography (MEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetocardiography (MCG), magnetomyography, and magnetoneurography as well as rotational reference detection)

Based on end-user industry

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

BFSI

Others (energy & power, food & beverages (F&B), and research)

Magnetic Field Sensors Market: Competitive Players

Key market competitors in the global magnetic field sensors market include Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Memsic Inc., Infineon, Melexis Microelectronic Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH., NXP Semiconductors, and Honeywell International.

Key Questions Answered by Magnetic Field Sensors Market Report

What was the Magnetic Field Sensors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Magnetic Field Sensors Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Magnetic Field Sensors Market was the market leader in 2018?

