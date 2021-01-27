Global Mammography Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for mammography is estimated to grow at CAGR of around 12.9% during the forecast period. The market is mainly due to growing prevalence of breast cancer coupled with increasing diagnosis rates across the globe. As per the American Institute for Cancer Research, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall across the globe. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in 2018 across the globe. Mammography is a specific medical imaging technique that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women. The x-ray (radiograph) is a non-invasive medical test that provides physicians diagnosis and treat medical situations. Imaging with x-rays involves exposing a part of the body to a small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body. Therefore the mammography has significant application in breast cancer diagnosis thus rising breast cancer cases propels the market growth.
Global Mammography Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Digital Systems
- Analog Systems
- Biopsy Systems
- Film Screen System
- Others( 3D Systems)
By End-User
- Hospital & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Analogic Corp.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- CMR Naviscan Corp.
- CureMetrix, Inc.
- Benetec Medical Systems
- Barco NV
- Esaote SPA
- EIZO Corp.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- General Medical Merate S.p.A
- Hologic Inc.
- IMS GIOTTO S.P.A.
- Koninklijke Philips NV.
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Metaltronica S.p.A.
- Planmed Oy
- Siemens AG
- Sectra AB
- Varex Imaging Corp
