Cloud Computing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global cloud computing market size was valued at US$265 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14% from 2020 to 2027. Growing consumption of mobile devices and big data around the world is a major driver of market growth. The development of next-generation industrial solutions will be cloud-enhanced and require a cloud platform to demonstrate digital business functions.

A full report of Cloud Computing Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/cloud-computing-market/45087/

Cloud Computing Market Segmentation:

By Service

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Workload

Application Development & Testing

Data Storage & Backup

Resource Management

Orchestration Services

Others

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-Use

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public Sector

Others

Key players In Cloud Computing Market

The “Global Cloud Computing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Cisco Systems, and Adobe Systems Inc. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Computing Market Report

What was the Cloud Computing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud Computing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Computing Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404