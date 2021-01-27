Global Neurology Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global neurology devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9.0% during the forecast period. The trend towards robotic-assisted neurosurgery is expected to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the market. Under robotic-assisted surgery, the surgeon operates the procedure while sitting at a computer console. It involves several small cuts to guide the robotic tools and endoscope into the body. In the case of robotic-assisted surgery, there may be as little as two to three weeks occur to return to normal daily activities (excluding lifting heavy objects and strenuous exercise). Additionally, some procedures can be carried out as an outpatient procedure, such as spinal stenos is or disc hernia ions and patients are usually discharged home under two to three hours after the procedure.

The average hospital stay is not more than two days. Most patients can return to the activities of everyday living and work under one to four weeks. As shorter incisions are involved that leads to faster healing and recovery from the condition and ultimately reduced hospital stay. The effectiveness of robotic-assisted surgery has led to the introduction of robotic devices to perform neurosurgery with more accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in December 2019, Medtronic plc declared the US FDA clearance for Stealth Autoguide system, a robotic platform for cranial procedures. The robotic platform is designed for spatial positioning and orientation of tool guides or instrument holders during neurosurgical procedures.

Stealth Autoguide system combines with Midas Rex high-speed surgical drill platform and Stealth Station image guidance systems. The navigation software enables the optimization of surgical workflow, offering constant visual feedback and real-time navigation on the robotic positioning for increased efficiency. Additionally, in Oct. 2017, Synaptive Medical introduced next-generation surgical robotics named Modus V with pioneering optics platform. It features second generation and high-powered digital microscope with a surgical robotic arm is obtained from Canadarm technology which is utilized on the international space station. It is an integral part of its combined BrightMatter platform, which transforms patient data collection, surgical planning, and intraoperative vision from disorganized analog to a completely integrated platform. This is achieved with digital microscopy, data analytics, robotic automation, and navigation.

Modus V may establish a new standard in robotic-assisted neurosurgeries coupled with the most potential optics available in the market. This integration enables to offer an unprecedented view of the patient structure. In addition, it allows surgeons to carry out minimally invasive procedures with higher precision. Moreover, it enables to create better decision-making tools for hospital administrators, researchers and physicians. Some new robotic platforms for neurosurgery is further expected to launch in the future owing to the increasing funding opportunity for the development of advanced robotic systems for several procedures. This, in turn, will likely offer an opportunity for the growth of the global neurology devices market.

Global Neurology Devices Market- Segmentation

By Product

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

Neurostimulation Devices

Interventional Neurology Devices

Neurosurgery Devices

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Global Neurology Devices Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan plc

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Dispomedica GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Magstim Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Möller Medical GmbH

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Nevro Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Penumbra, Inc.

Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

