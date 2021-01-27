Home Security Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Home Security Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.3% during 2021-2027. The home security systems market is growing at a tremendous rate. Every year, new trends emerge and improve old technologies to make the home security sector more effective. The demand for home security systems will be driven by increasing adoption of smart homes, where smart security systems are an integral part.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Systems:

Fire Protection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Access Control Systems

Entrance Control Systems

Intruder Alarm Systems

By Services:

Security System Integration Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Fire Protection Services

Video Surveillance Services

Access Control Services

By Security:

Professionally-Installed and Monitored

Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

