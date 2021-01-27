Cloud Computing Education Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

As the rapidly expanding education sector faces sustainability challenges and budget constraints, cloud computing is increasingly recognized as an approach to alleviating these pressures. As educational institutions’ capacity requirements begin to fluctuate and new services and applications become available, connectivity to the cloud enables institutions to meet the needs of their members in a cost-effective and fast manner.

Cloud computing education market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 26% by 2027.

Key Players –

Ellucian, Amazon Web Services, NetApp Inc., NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., and Adobe System Inc.

Segmentation by service models and analysis of the cloud computing market in education sector

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the cloud computing market in education sector

Higher education

K-12 schools

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Computing Education industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Computing Education Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Computing Education Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Cloud Computing Education Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Computing Education Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

