Printed Electronics Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global printed electronics market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to spectate a significant growth as printed electronic products is gaining a rapid traction. The estimated escalation of the technology is attributed to the ability to be incorporated in a variety of dynamic application areas, such as IoT and consumer electronics.

Some of the major players identified in the global printed electronics market includes, Acreo Swedish ICT, PRINTED ELECTRONICS LTD, parc, Thinfilm, DuPont, Pragmatic Printing Limited and molex among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Printed Electronics Market Segmentation:

By Material

Substrates

Plastic

Glass

Paper

Inks

Dielectric Inks

Conductive Inks

By Technology

Flexography

Ink-jet Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

By Application

Displays

OLEDS

Sensors

PVs

