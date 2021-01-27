Cloud Field Service Management Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Cloud Field Service Management Market size accounted for USD 903.7 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,254.5 Million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 17%.

Technological improvements provide an opportunity to increase productivity and improve customer experience by managing inventory and other field-related operations. Field Service Management (FSM) solutions provide the trends and patterns needed to efficiently use your company’s historical data and improve customer service.

The market comprises various service providers, such as Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB (Sweden, Europe), ServiceNow, Inc. (California, US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, US), SAP SE (Germany, Europe), Oracle Corporation (California, US), International Business Machines Corporation (New York, US), ServicePower Technologies plc (Cheshire, UK),

Cloud Field Service Management Market Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Field Service Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Field Service Management Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Field Service Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Field Service Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Field Service Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

