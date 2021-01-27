Cloud Migration Services Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Cloud Migration Services Market size was valued at $88.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $515.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24% from 2020 to 2025.

Cloud migration is a set of processes that enable end users to migrate or move business operations, processes, and applications in a cloud infrastructure or cloud computing environment. Primarily, migration entails converting your existing IT infrastructure to a public cloud environment.

The players operating in the cloud migration services market analysis include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc.,

Key Market Segments:

By Service Type

Managed Service

Professional Service

By Application

Project Management

Infrastructure Management

Security & Compliance Management

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Migration Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Migration Services Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Migration Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Migration Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Migration Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

