Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Cold Chain Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3.77 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2027.

The cold chain monitoring market holds immense growth opportunities, particularly in developing economies. The enhanced control of the assets in the warehouse making use of cold storage and automation technologies are projected to support the overall development of the market in the coming few years. The research study offers a detailed analysis of the cold chain monitoring market, throwing insights on growth prospects, opportunities, and current trends. Moreover, the segmentation and the competitive analysis of the cold chain monitoring market have also been discussed at length in the scope of the study.

The increasing demand for improving the processed food supply chain such as dairy & frozen foods and the rising awareness among the population for better quality food is expected to drive the market over the predicted years. The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

The “Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Berlinger & Co., Savi Technology, SecureRF Corporation, Monnit Corporation, Sensitech, ORBCOMM, Elpro-Buchs AG, Controlant, Zest Labs, and Infratab.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmentation:

By Systems

Hardware

Software

By Solutions

Storage

Transportation

By End-User

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Others

Competitive Analysis

The key players profiled in the Cold Chain Monitoring Market report include GlobalWafers, NXP Semiconductors, SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, STMicroelectronics, Soitec SA, Simgui, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (ToweJazz), and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their position in the silicon on insulator industry.

