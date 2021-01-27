Global Online Brand Protection Software Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global online brand protection software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20.0% during the forecast period. The market consists of several small enterprises conducting efforts to make or retain its position in the marketplace.They are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to boost innovations in the sector and expand the range of products associated with online brand protection. Online counterfeiting is increasing across the globe owing to the increasing online presence of companies to achieve maximum sales of their products. This increases the need for online brand protection software to optimize their online presence.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Online Brand Protection Software Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/online-brand-protection-software-market

The increasing online counterfeiting problem limits the conventional medium of prevention and thereby brand owners investing further in technological ways for identification and countering infringements on the internet. Therefore, the brand owners are moving towards online brand protection software to constantly monitor infringements while detecting the biggest threats to the brand and consumers. As a result, the providers of online brand protection software are grabbing this opportunity and working towards innovation and expansion of product portfolio using strategies including mergers and acquisitions. Some major mergers and acquisitions reported in the market include-

A full Report of Global Online Brand Protection Software Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/online-brand-protection-software-market

Key mergers and acquisitions in the global online brand protection software market

In May 2020, Brand Verity, a provider of brand protection monitoring tools acquired by Partnerize. This acquisition will offer an option to the Partnerize clientsto automatically monitor online marketing programs that enables protection against the detrimental impact on brand and regulatory risks.

In November 2019, OpSec Security and Clarivate Analytics plc, a provider of insights and analytics solutions, agreed to acquire the Clarivate MarkMonitoranti-fraud, brand protection, and antipiracy business. Clarivate will retain the MarkMonitor and its domain management business, which comprises Techstreet, CompuMark, Darts-ip, and Derwent. Incorporating the online brand protection program of MarkMonitor into the portfolio of OpSec solutions will support brands to potentially combat the increasing concerns of counterfeiting, piracy, and fraud, and diversion for both the online and offline world.

In January 2019, CPA Global, IP management, and technology businesses and ipan/Delegate Group declared a merger agreement. Under the agreement, both companies will share a common goal for the future of intellectual property (IP) management. The combined capabilities will benefit the customers from both ipan/Delegate Group and CPA Global. In addition, a wide geographical footprint will eventually lead to improved local service and support. This merger will significantly improve customer experience and product integration across the IP lifecycle.

In May 2018, PhishLabs and BrandProtectmerged to become a crucial provider of Threat Intelligence and Mitigation Solutions. BrandProtectoffers a comprehensive range of cyber risk detection, mitigation, and intelligence solutions for protection against brand threats, mobile app schemes, trademark infringements, dark web threats, phishing, and social media risks. PhishLabsoffersreal-time threat monitoring, global threat intelligence, rapid takedown, and security awareness trainingcapabilities that enable organizations to protect their customers and employees. The combined capabilities of both the companies will enable to identify and stop threats targeting brands, customers, and employees while showing unique and appropriate value to enterprises.

Global Online Brand Protection Software Market- Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Large

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Automotive

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Global Online Brand Protection Software Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ApiraSol GmbH

Appdetex

BrandShield Ltd.

Corporation Service Co. (CSC)

Corsearch Inc.

CounterFind

CPA Global Ltd.

FraudWatch International Pty Ltd.

Hubstream, Inc.

Incopro Ltd.

OpSec Security Group Ltd.

Perception Partners, Inc.

Performance Horizon Group Ltd. (Partnerize)

PhishLabs

Red Points Solutions, S.L.

SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd.

TrackStreet, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/online-brand-protection-software-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404