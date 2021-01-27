Hvac System Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Hvac System Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5.3% during 2021-2027. Increasing urbanization and the emergence of energy efficient HVAC systems are driving the market growth. In addition, governments around the world offer incentive and rebate programs to encourage the use of energy-efficient HVAC devices. These programs and initiatives are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

By Heating Equipment

Heat Pumps

Furnace

Unitary Heaters

Boilers

By Ventilation Equipment

Air-handling Units

Air Filters

Dehumidifiers

Ventilation Fans

Humidifiers

Air Purifiers

By Cooling Equipment

Unitary Air Conditioners

Chillers

Room Air Conditioners

Coolers

Cooling Towers

By Implementation Type

New Constructions

Retrofits

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

