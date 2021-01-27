Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2021 to USD 14.4 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 37% during the forecast period

C-RAN helps with network virtualization. These virtual networks are then customized to meet the specific needs of applications, services, devices, customers, and operators. C-RAN also helps network operators provide dedicated virtual networks with features tailored to customer needs through a common network infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The C-RAN market comprises key solution and service providers, such as Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, NEC, Cisco, Samsung, Altiostar, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, ASOCS, Radisys, CommScope, Artiza Networks, Anritsu, 6WIND, EXFO, Airspan, VIAVI, Infinera, Texas Instruments, Amphenol, Xilinx, Dali Wireless, and Casa Systems.

Based on deployment, the market has the following segments:

Centralized

Cloud

Based on end user, the C-RAN market has the following segments:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Report

1. What was the Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

