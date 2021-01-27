Marine Battery Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The report “Marine Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium, Fuel Cell, Lead-acid), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Conventional), Application, Sales Channel, Ship Range, Nominal Capacity, Battery Design, Battery Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, is estimated to be USD 250 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 812 million by 2025, at a CAGR 48% from 2020 to 2025.

A full report of Marine Battery Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/marine-battery-market/38854/

The growth in seaborne trade across the globe and increasing maritime tourism are driving the growth of the marine battery market. However, the limited range and capacity of fully electric ships may restrain the growth of the marine battery market. Furthermore, the potential for maritime battery providers to design high power batteries is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Marine Battery Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion Type

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Conventional

By Application

Commercial

Defence

By Battery Type

Lead-acid

Lithium

Fuel Cell

By Battery Function

Starting Batteries

Deep-cycle Batteries

Dual-purpose Batteries

By Battery Design

Solid-state Batteries

Flow Batteries

By Ship Range

<50 KM

50–100 KM

100–1,000 KM

>1,000 KM

By Ship Power

<75 KW

75–150 KW

150–745 KW

745–7,560 KW

>7,560 KW

Company Profile

Corvus Energy

Akasol AG

EST-Floattech

Siemens

Spear Power Systems

Echandia Marine

Sterling PBES Energy Solutions

Furukawa Battery Solutions

Lithium Werks

Exide Technologies

Craftsman Marine

Power Tech System

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

XALT Energy

Ever Exceed Industrial Co. Ltd

S. Battery

Lifeline Batteries

Saft

Forsee Power

Leclanche

