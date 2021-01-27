Coalescing Agent Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Coalescing Agent Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2019 to USD 1.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%.

Cohesive agents are generally solvents that help optimize the film formation process of polymer emulsions. Cohesive agents are used as additives to lower the minimum film formation temperature to optimize film consistency and improve film properties such as scrub resistance, abrasion resistance, mechanical properties and appearance.

Some of the key players operating in the coalescing agents market are Elementis Plc (UK), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Synthomer Plc (UK), DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema Group (France), and Celanese Corporation (US).

Coalescing agents Market, by Type:

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Coalescing agents Market, by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Adhesive & Sealants

Personal Care Ingredient

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Coalescing Agent industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Coalescing Agent Market Report

1. What was the Coalescing Agent Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Coalescing Agent Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Coalescing Agent Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

