CNG Dispenser Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

CNG Dispenser Market was valued at USD 146.1 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in 2018 to reach USD 255.5 million by 2025.

The CNG dispenser is a filling equipment installed at gas stations to charge the vehicle’s gas. Today, operators are moving to natural gas as an alternative to conventional fuels because natural gas provides significant amounts of power while producing lower levels of emissions at a lower rate.

The CNG dispenser market ecosystem comprises equipment manufacturers such as Bennett (US), Censtar (China), Compac (New Zealand), FTI (Canada), Kraus (Canada), Lanfeng (China), Sanki (China), Scheidt & Bachmann (Germany), Tulsa (India), Tatsuno (Japan), Dover (US), Parker (US), and Fortive (US).

By Distribution

Company owned & company run

Company owned & dealer run

Dealer owned & dealer run

By Flow rate

Up to 15 kg/min

Up to 50 kg/min

Up to 100 kg/min

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global CNG Dispenser industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by CNG Dispenser Market Report

1. What was the CNG Dispenser Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of CNG Dispenser Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the CNG Dispenser Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

