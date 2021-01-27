Inline Metrology Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

According to the new market research report, the “Inline Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Product (CMM, Machine Vision Systems, Optical Scanners), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” is expected to grow from USD 390 million in 2020 to USD 801 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15%. The growth of the inline metrology market is driven by the factors such as increasing global adoption of smart metrology solutions, rising global spending on research and development activities for automation technologies, and growing use of smart 3D sensors worldwide

Inline Metrology Market Segmentation:

By the type

Coordinate Measuring Machines

Machine Vision Systems

Optical Scanners

By the application

Automotive

Aerospace

Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Others

Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Inline Metrology Solutions

KLA Corporation

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Perceptron, Inc.

QIS Metrologies AB

Renishaw plc

Wenzel America, LTD.

ZEISS

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Inline Metrology Market Report

What was the Inline Metrology Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Inline Metrology Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Inline Metrology Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

