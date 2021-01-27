CNG LPG Vehicle Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Cloud VPN Market size is forecast to reach $18.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2027.

As organizations increase their digitalization trend, there is a tremendous transition to cloud-based networks, which further increases the importance of cloud VPN services. In addition, the growing business trend towards Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to ensure operational and employee mobility is further embracing VPN infrastructure.

The major players in the market are as follows:

Array Networks

Cisco Systems

Robustel

Huawei

Singtel

Cloud VPN Market, By Deployment Model

• Overview

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud VPN industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud VPN Market Report

1. What was the Cloud VPN Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud VPN Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud VPN Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

