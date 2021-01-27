European Video Analytics Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

European video analytics market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of around 27.1% during the forecast period. Europe is one of the leading markets in the video analytics market across the globe. High technology adoption rates coupled with more stringent rules and safety standards over public sectors are some of the major contributing factors to the growth of the video analytics market in Europe. UK is the largest market for video analytics in the European region, followed by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The ANPR is used by law enforcement agencies in the UK to assist in detecting and preventing lawbreaking including handling terrorists and crime groups. The Government of Germany also installing a video surveillance system with embedded video analytics software to improve the public safety and security of the nation. After the terror attack in central Berlin, the German government and agencies started to improve the security system by the support of video analytics software.
Nowadays, video security surveillance cameras and video analytics are widely used in European public and private venues. Fortunately, the increased processing capability allows processing a large amount of video data in real-time. European governments, security forces, and the business sector show an increased demand for HD quality, real time analytics and high cost, security surveillance systems. Video analytics is critical when it comes to human operators. These professionals require a 24/7 high labour cost and a high rate of overlooked threats. The EU and the rest of the European video analytics market for products and services are served by local video and security companies. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas.
The companies which are contributing to the growth of the European video analytics market include Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon Inc., digivod GmbH, Securiton GmbH, and IBM Corp. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
European Video Analytics Market- Segmentation
By Deployment Type
- Cloud-based
- On-Premises
By Application
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Government & Defense
- Traffic Management
- Others (Surveillance)
European Video Analytics Market– Segment by Region
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Bosch Security Systems, Inc.
- BriefCam Ltd.
- Canon Inc.
- CheckVideo, LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- digivod GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- IntelliVision (Nortek Security & Control LLC)
- Milestone Systems A/S
- Qognify GmbH
- Securiton GmbH
- Sony Corp.
- The Infinova Group
