Microcarrier Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global microcarrier market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 6.0%, during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for cell-based vaccines and single-use technology. In addition, the rising demand for 3D cell culture technology and introduction of disposable microcarriers is expected to offer growth to the microcarrier market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of 3D cell culture in drug discovery, cancer treatment, vaccine production has promoted the funding of cell-based research, however, the funds required for a cell-based research is very high due to which funding for these researches have been encouraged in a very few of the developed nations such as the US and UK. Decades of investment in research has made the US a global leader in biological and medical science.

3D cell culture has captivated significant attention and headlines in recent years owing to its potential to deliver higher quality culture information that is more descriptive of tissue morphology and predictive of drug responses in vivo. 3D culture has major benefits in the field of oncology and stem cells. In recent years, technologies have been developed to enhance the way in which researchers can grow cells and more readily create tissue-like structures. The mammalian cells are cultured by conventional methods on 2D substrates that enable the development of 3D tissue models in vitro. There are now many ways in which the growth environment for cultured cells can be altered to encourage 3D cell growth, which in turn, will drive the global microcarrier market.

Some of the funding for 3D cell culture technology:

A UK-based company Newcell Biotech in July 2018, received a fund of $2.64 million, led by NVM Private Equity and North star Ventures. The company will be using this fund for enhance its production and differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs).

InSphero AG in June 2018, raised a fund of $10 million, led by internal and external investors, which will be used by the company to enhance its drug discovery platforms for metabolic diseases and cancer. The comprehensive solutions of the company are based on 3D microtissues that combine 3D technology, 3D human tissue models, and 3D-optimized media. The technology is used in ongoing research collaborations with the industry partners and academics such as Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), and Roche Pharmaceuticals in Basel, Switzerland.

One of the organ-on-a-chip products and tissue models’ leaders, MIMETAS in April 2018, received a fund of $20.5 million, led by an international syndicate from Asia and Europe. The company will be using this fund for expanding its global presence with the OrganoPlate organ-on-a-chip platform. In addition, the company would use this fund for strengthening its existing portfolio, establishing facilities for tissue production, developing novel OrganoPlate products and expanding into clinical market segments such as personalized medicine.

Global Microcarrier Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Equipment

Consumables

By Application

Vaccine

Cell Culture

Others (Biologics)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Institutes

Global Microcarrier Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Avantor Fluid Handling LLC

ChemoMetec A/S

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Entegris, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

General Electric Co.

Lonza Group

Merck KGaA

Pall Corp.

Sartorius AG

Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

