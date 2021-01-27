Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The Asia Pacific generator sales market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in several industries is driving the Asia Pacific generator sales industry.

The major players in the Asia Pacific generator sales market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Generac (US), Wärtsilä (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Yanmar (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Weichai Group (China), and Sterling & Wilson (India).

A full report of Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/asia-pacific-generator-sales-market/45122/

Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market Segmentation:

Based on fuel type:

Diesel

Gas

Others (Note: Other include LPG, bio-fuel, coal gas, producer gas, and propane gas)

Based on the power rating:

Below 100kVA

100–350 kVA

350–1,000 kVA

1,000-2,500 kVA

2,500-5,000 kVA

Above 5,000 kVA

Based on the application:

Standby

Peak Shaving

Prime & Continuous

Based on end-user:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

