Human Microbiome Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Human Microbiome Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 21.3% during 2021-2027. The increase in lifestyle-related diseases worldwide is a powerful driver for the whole market for human microbiota. Because treatments can provide an alternative route to address critical medical problems like obesity. Autoimmune diseases and increased resistance to antibiotics are an important area where new treatments are urgently needed and microbiome therapy can have a significant impact over the next few years.

By Product:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Foods

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Tests

Drugs

By Disease:

Infectious Diseases

Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

Inflammatory Diseases

Cancer

Other Diseases

By Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Technology:

Genomics Sequencing Other Genomic Technologies (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), and DNA Microarrays)

Proteomics

Metabolomics

