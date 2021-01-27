Feed Premixes Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2021-2027

The global feed premix market is expected to record a 3.55% CAGR by 2027. A feed premix is ​​a mixture of vitamins, trace minerals, pharmaceuticals, feed supplements and thinners. This mixture or mixture is a combination of two or more ingredients prepared commercially for livestock animals including poultry, ruminants, pigs and aquaculture. Feed premixes improve feed performance and animal health by reducing livestock disease. It also helps improve the animal’s immune system, digestion and feed intake. Typical feed premixes are available in dry and liquid form.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nutreco N.V.

Cargill

DLG Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Land O’lakes, Inc.

Ab Agri Ltd.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

BEC Feed Solutions

KG Group

Devenish Nutrition, LLC

Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd.

De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V.

Megamix LLC

Agrofeed Ltd.

Cladan S.A.

Feed Premixes Market is segmented by Type

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Minerals

Antioxidants

Others

