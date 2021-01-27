Global Optical Interconnect Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The optical interconnect market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2020 to USD 17.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the rise in the global deployment of datacenters and the surge in the global adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

A full report of Global Optical Interconnect Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/optical-interconnect-market/38893/

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Finisar, Mellanox Technologies, Molex, Oclaro, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Broadcom, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Juniper Networks, Fujitsu, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Holdings, Furukawa OFS, 3M Company, Acacia Communication, Dow Corning, Huawei, Intel, Infineon Technologies, etc.

Global Optical Interconnect Market Segmentation:

By Product Category

Cable Assemblies

Connectors

Free Space Optics, Fiber, and Waveguides

Silicon Photonics

PIC-based Interconnects

Optical Engines

By Interconnect Level:

Metro and Long-haul Optical Interconnect

Board-to-Board and Rack-level Optical Interconnect

Chip- and Board-level Optical Interconnect

By Fiber Mode:

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

By Data Rate:

Less than 10 Gbps

10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

41 Gbps to 100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

By Distance:

Less than 1 km

1 km to 10 km

11 km to 100 km

More than 100 km

By Application:

Data Communication

Telecommunication

