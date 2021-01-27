Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.0% during the forecast period. Increasing spine injuries are supporting to drive the market growth. Increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries are one of the major causes of spine injuries. As per the data published by the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, as of 2019, in the US, the annual incidence of spinal cord injury is approximately 54 cases per one million people, or nearly 17,730 new spinal cord injury cases each year. As of 2019, the estimated number of individuals suffering from spinal cord injury in the US is nearly 291,000. Nearly 78% of new incidences were reported among males.

Since 2015-2018/2019, motor vehicle accidents are the major cause of spinal cord injuries (39.3%), which is followed by falls (31.8%), acts of violence (13.5%), sports (8%), medical/surgical (4.3%), and other (3.1%). Nearly 2/3rd of sports injuries were reported from diving. This leads to the increasing demand for spinal fusion procedures in the country. During spine fusion procedure, the surgeon places BMP on a sponge at the surgical site to cause the adjacent bones to fuse together. Traditionally, auto graft was used for bone graft material, which is own hip bone of the patients.

Bone graft material for spinal fusion procedure was harvested from the iliac pelvic bone, which can be a highly painful procedure with longer recovery times and hospitalization times for patients. BMP avoids the requirement for bone grafting procedure, which is very painful, as well as increases the fusion success rate. It can perform better thaniliac graft with a fusion rate of more than 95%. BMP stimulates bone formation and healing of broken bones as it is a naturally occurring protein. It is the only known proteins that are capable of stimulating the formation of new bone.

Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein (rhBMP) has renowned for its significant efficacy to bone grafting. Since 2002, the US FDA cleared BMP product for lumbar spine applications. It was the first genetically engineered product in the US for applications inspine and general orthopedic procedures. INFUSEbone graft is the first commercially available BMP that shown clinically demonstrated osteoconductivity. It contains the only BMP approved for spinal fusion. Owing to the safety and efficacy of BMP thaniliac crest autograft (hip) graft harvest, it is being significantly adopted in spine fusion procedures, which in turn, is driving the global BMP market.

Global BMP Market- Segmentation

By Type

Recombinant Human BMP (rhBMP)-2

Recombinant Human BMP (rhBMP)-7

By Application

Trauma

Spinal Fusion

Reconstructive

Oral-Maxillofacial

Others

Global BMP Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbiotec, Inc.

ACROBiosystems Inc.

American Research Products, Inc.

BioLegend, Inc.

Cellumed Co.,Ltd.

Creative BioMart

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Ember Therapeutics, Inc.

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

R&D Systems (Bio-Techne Co.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

