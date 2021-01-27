Fermented Ingredient Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The Fermented Ingredients Market is expected to record a 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Fermentation is one of the useful processes for converting sugar into acids, gases and alcohols. Alcoholic products such as beer and wine are produced from fermented grains and fruits. Lactic acid and ethanol are the hottest products of fermentation ingredients. During fermentation, ascorbic acid and riboflavin are the most important vitamins. This fermentation is useful for adding flavor to food, making it more delicious, and reshaping food. Fermentation also helps keep food in good condition for a long time. Industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals use fermented ingredients.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc

Allied Bakeries

Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

Associated British Food (ABF)

Bakels

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Hansen A/S

CSK Food Enrichment

Dawn Food Products

Döhler Group

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Ingredion

Kerry Groupa

Fermented Ingredient Market is segmented by Type

Amino acids

Organic acids

Biogas

Polymer

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Industrial enzymes

Fermented Ingredient Market is segmented by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Paper

Feed

Personal Care

Biofuel

Others

