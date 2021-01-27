Fiber Optic Beam Expander Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2021-2027

The Fiber Optic Beam Expander market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2021-2027. Fiber optic beam expanders are used with optical circulators, optical isolators and other similar devices. These beam expanders can be prismatic or telescopic in nature. Prism beam expanders use a variety of prisms and are known as multiple prism expanders. Fiber optic beam expanders help convert divergent beams of particles or radiation into parallel beams. Fiber optic beam expanders are also used to convert collimated light rays into divergent light rays. These beam expanders are widely used in a variety of optical communication components such as transmitters, modulators, isolators, specific wavelength switches, pump laser modules, expansion beam connector assemblies and integrated or hybrid package modules.

The following players are covered in this report:

American Laser Enterprises LLC (ALE)

Diamond SA

Edmund Optics, Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Lumetrics, Inc.

Micro Laser Systems, Inc.

Newport Corporation

Optolita UAB

Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG

Sill Optics GmbH & Co. KG

Sintec Optronics Technology Pte Ltd.

Special Optics, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Fiber Optic Beam Expander Market is segmented by Type

Optical Communication Devices

Measurement And Testing Devices

Laser Delivery And Processing Systems

Lidar And Remote Sensing Devices

Others

Fiber Optic Beam Expander Market is segmented by Application

Military & Defense

Scientific Research & Instrumentation

Medical

Industrial

Commercial

