Feed Water Soluble Vitamins Minerals Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The global water soluble vitamins and minerals in the feed market are expected to record significant growth of 6.29% from 2021 to 2027. Water-soluble vitamins and minerals are widely used as animal feed and can be dissolved in water and supplied to animals. As water passes through the animal’s body, it carries water-soluble vitamins and minerals. Therefore, these supplements should be taken daily by unit animals. Vitamins and minerals are very important to the well-being and productivity of livestock. Vitamins are small amounts of organic nutrients needed to perform certain functions and play an important role in energy utilization. Vitamins maintain a healthy body and promote resistance to disease. In contrast, minerals are inorganic elements found in small amounts in the body. Minerals support bone development, maintain water balance and promote protein synthesis.

The following players are covered in this report:

Lonza Group

Nutreco N.V

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Invivo NSA

Alltech, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

BASF SE

DLG Group

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Feed Water Soluble Vitamins Minerals Market is segmented by Vitamins Type

Vitamin B Complex

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B9

Vitamin C

Others

Feed Water Soluble Vitamins Minerals Market is segmented by Minerals

Phosphorus

Potassium

Calcium

Magnesium

Sodium

Iron

Zinc

Others

