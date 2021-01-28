Global Cloud Tax Management Software Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global cloud tax management software market is estimated to grow considerably during the forecast period. The cloud tax management software market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of the cloud computing in different verticals including BFSI sector, IT and telecom, energy & utilities, healthcare & life science, and others. The deployment of the conventional on-premise service-based systems for the improvement of the business enterprise’s capabilities and expansion of new capabilities takes time. Furthermore, the use of the cloud platform assists the organization to reduce its overall operational cost. Cloud services eliminated the wait to run the application after its deployment, which results in time-saving and more efficient work.

Further, with the increasing amount of data generated through IoT, many enterprises have shifted their data to the cloud storage by choosing service providers. Therefore, the demand for cloud-based services among enterprises has been growing significantly in developed economies globally. For instance, according to Eurostat, around 26% of EU enterprises used cloud computing in 2018, primarily for e-mails and storage of files, as compared to 21% in 2016. Likewise, there is significant adoption of cloud-based services across several countries, such as the US, China and India owing to the significant rise in the demand for cloud-based services by SMEs.

To enhance their reach and access in the decentralized environment, the BFSI sector has to manage a wide variety of customers in several regions under different rules and regulations. As a result, a document management system for the BFSI industry is much more complex and critical. Additionally, this sector makes use of large clouds to save their information, therefore these organizations are actively adopting cloud tax management solutions to performKYC and risk management,record management & OCR, business process management, and security & confidentiality. In energy & utilities cloud tax management software solutions are used to calculate the property tax. In the healthcare &life science sector the cloud tax management solution is used to manage the service tax, goods & service tax, and property tax among others.

Global Cloud Tax Management Software Market- Segmentation

By Type

Direct Tax

Indirect Tax

By Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & LifeScience

Government

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Global Cloud Tax Management Software Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Acumatica, Inc.

ADP, LLC

Avalara, Inc.

Blucora, Inc.

CrowdReason, LLC

Crozdesk, Ltd.

Drake Enterprises, Inc.

E-Crunch, Ltd.

H&R Block, Inc.

Intuit, Inc.

Magnet Brains Software Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Paychex, Inc.

Sage Intacct, Inc.

SAP SE

Shoeboxed, Inc.

TaxCloud (The Federal Tax Authority, LLC)

TPS Unlimited, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

