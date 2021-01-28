Automotive Piston Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global automotive piston market was valued at $8,685.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $13,386.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5% during forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Major Key Players

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd

Arias Pistons

Capricorn Automotive

Federal Mogul

Hitachi Automotive System Americas Inc

India Pistons Ltd

Mahle GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Ross Racing pistons

Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd

Automotive Piston Market Segments:

By Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

By Piston Type

Trunk Piston

Crosshead Piston

Slipper Piston

Deflector Piston

By Piston Coating Type

Thermal Barrier Coating Piston

Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston

Oil Shedding Coating Piston

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Piston Market Report

What was the Automotive Piston Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automotive Piston Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Piston Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

