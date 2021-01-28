Global Logistic Tracking & Management Software Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global logistic tracking & management software market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing e-commerce logistics industry along with the increased demand for software that can offer rapid, accurate, and high-quality real-time data is a major factor to drive the growth of the global logistic tracking & management software market.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy at @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/logistic-tracking-and-management-software-market
Logistics tracking &management software involves the integration of all the required information related to inventory, warehousing, packaging, transportation, material-handling, and security. The E-commerce industry is actively using this kind of software for the scheduling of mailing, shipping, and tracking of letters, equipment, and packages among others. Major vendors of e-commerce logistics including FedEx and UPS offer shipping software that automates shipping and tracking processing.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/logistic-tracking-and-management-software-market
Furthermore, the introduction of major e-commerce companies across the globe such as Alibaba, Amazon is further anticipated to provide a substantial growth rate to the global logistic tracking & management market. Ecommerce promises 24/7 accessibility, 365 days a year, with no downtime for public holidays, closing times, and bad weather conditions. Ecommerce makes purchasing faster and easier, without the hassle of crowds, traffic, and awkward social interactions.
The ease of purchasing and convenience of the product by the use of the internet is a major factor which is augmenting e-commerce logistics, hence promoting the market growth of tracking software to getreal-time information about the product or equipment. The rising adoption of e-commerce in emerging economies such as China and India is further promoting the adoption of the logistic tracking & management software in these emerging countries, which in turn driving its market growth.
Moreover, improved infrastructure, lower selling price and reduced costs associated with marketing and outreach of products over a digital platform contribute to promoting online sales across the globe. Further, the E-commerce market is directly proportional to the number of working population and people using the internet for shopping. During recent years and due to the immense growth of smartphones and reducing the cost of laptops and desktops, internet penetration has increased immensely.
The countries of Asia-Pacific, as well as European region, have shown significant growth in the number of people using the internet. As per the International Telecommunication Union, countries such as the UK and Norway have one of the highest penetration rates across the globe. Countries such as India, Philippines, Vietnam has shown great potential with a very fast adoption rate. The increasing number of internet users is directly affecting the e-commerce sector in these regions, which is, in turn, increasing the demand for the global logistic tracking &management software market.
Global Logistic Tracking & Management Software Market-Segmentation
By Type
- Cloud-based
- Web-based
By End-User
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Manufacturing
- Government & Utilities
- Aerospace & Defense
- Telecom and Information Technology
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Logistic Tracking & Management Software Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Camelot 3PL Software
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Esri, Inc.
- FreightPath, Inc
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Infoplus Commerce
- JDA Software, Inc.
- Magaya Corp.
- MyRouteOnline
- Oracle Corp.
- Route4Me, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Soloplan GmbH
- Teknowlogi
- WiseTech Global
- Xappdigital, Ltd.
- XPO Logistics, Inc.
- Zethcon Corp.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/logistic-tracking-and-management-software-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404