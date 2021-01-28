Global Logistic Tracking & Management Software Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global logistic tracking & management software market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing e-commerce logistics industry along with the increased demand for software that can offer rapid, accurate, and high-quality real-time data is a major factor to drive the growth of the global logistic tracking & management software market.

Logistics tracking &management software involves the integration of all the required information related to inventory, warehousing, packaging, transportation, material-handling, and security. The E-commerce industry is actively using this kind of software for the scheduling of mailing, shipping, and tracking of letters, equipment, and packages among others. Major vendors of e-commerce logistics including FedEx and UPS offer shipping software that automates shipping and tracking processing.

Furthermore, the introduction of major e-commerce companies across the globe such as Alibaba, Amazon is further anticipated to provide a substantial growth rate to the global logistic tracking & management market. Ecommerce promises 24/7 accessibility, 365 days a year, with no downtime for public holidays, closing times, and bad weather conditions. Ecommerce makes purchasing faster and easier, without the hassle of crowds, traffic, and awkward social interactions.

The ease of purchasing and convenience of the product by the use of the internet is a major factor which is augmenting e-commerce logistics, hence promoting the market growth of tracking software to getreal-time information about the product or equipment. The rising adoption of e-commerce in emerging economies such as China and India is further promoting the adoption of the logistic tracking & management software in these emerging countries, which in turn driving its market growth.

Moreover, improved infrastructure, lower selling price and reduced costs associated with marketing and outreach of products over a digital platform contribute to promoting online sales across the globe. Further, the E-commerce market is directly proportional to the number of working population and people using the internet for shopping. During recent years and due to the immense growth of smartphones and reducing the cost of laptops and desktops, internet penetration has increased immensely.

The countries of Asia-Pacific, as well as European region, have shown significant growth in the number of people using the internet. As per the International Telecommunication Union, countries such as the UK and Norway have one of the highest penetration rates across the globe. Countries such as India, Philippines, Vietnam has shown great potential with a very fast adoption rate. The increasing number of internet users is directly affecting the e-commerce sector in these regions, which is, in turn, increasing the demand for the global logistic tracking &management software market.

Global Logistic Tracking & Management Software Market-Segmentation

By Type

Cloud-based

Web-based

By End-User

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom and Information Technology

Healthcare

Others

Global Logistic Tracking & Management Software Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Camelot 3PL Software

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Esri, Inc.

FreightPath, Inc

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infoplus Commerce

JDA Software, Inc.

Magaya Corp.

MyRouteOnline

Oracle Corp.

Route4Me, Inc.

SAP SE

Soloplan GmbH

Teknowlogi

WiseTech Global

Xappdigital, Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Zethcon Corp.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

