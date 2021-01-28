Micro-LED Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The global micro-LED market size is projected to grow from USD 409 million in 2020 to USD 18,835 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 89.3% from 2020 to 2026. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for better display solutions.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED displays, high cost of micro-LED display, and upsurge in demand for the consumer electronics are the significant factors that impact the growth of the global micro-LED display market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.

A full report of Micro-LED Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/micro-led-market/4015/

Competitive Market Share

The key players operating in the micro-LED display market are LG Display, Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Sony, Sharp Electronics, Epistar, Oculus VR, AU Optronics, X-Celeprint, JBD, VerLASE Technologies, and Aledia. The newness of the industry is encouraging investments from innovators such as ALLOS Semiconductors, Mikro Mesa Technologies, PlayNitride, Plessey Semiconductors, VueReal, and Ostendo Technologies.

Several research institutes such as, Changchun Institute, China, the Industrial Technology research Institute, Taiwan, CEA Leti, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, and III-V Lab France, are undertaking R&D for the mass-production of these components. The global market is characterized by intense competition, thus leading to the acquisition of small players by the technology giants.

Micro-LED Market Segments:

By Product

Large-scale Display

Small- & Medium-sized Display

Micro-Display

By Application

Smartphone & Tablet

TV

PC & laptop

Smartwatch

Others

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment & Sports

Automotive

Retail

Government & Defense

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Micro-LED Market Report

What was the Micro-LED Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Micro-LED Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Micro-LED Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

