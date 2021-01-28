Global Polycarbonate Diols (PCD) Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The polycarbonate diols market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for data storage devices in consumer electronics are the factors that are propelling the growth of the global polycarbonate diols market. The key participants operating in the polycarbonate diols market could be benefited from its flame retardant and heat resistance properties of the product. For these properties of the polycarbonate diols, it is use as a substitute material in the electronic gadgets manufacturing process is growing. The growing demand of lightweight cellular phones is driving the sale of polycarbonate diols during the forecast period.

Polycarbonate diol is a kind of polyol chemical material with two ends, that are OH functional group molecular & molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Polycarbonate diol is used in a large scale to produce various polyurethane materials. Moreover, the government-imposed regulation and the growing environmental awareness and, the growing preference of industry from solvent-based towater-based polyurethane materials is driving the market growth. Also, polycarbonate is used to make polyurethane materials hydrolysis resistant. That’s why, polycarbonate diols are largely used in the manufacturing process of the waterborne polyurethane materials.

Due to some exceptional properties, use of polycarbonate is increasing in mechanical and chemical industry. Furthermore, the presences of ecologically harmful compound bisphenol A in the product are the factor hampering the growth of the polycarbonate diols market. Moreover, the growing economy of the developing countries is driving the of growth in the polycarbonate diols market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Polycarbonate Diols Market by Type

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD

Global Polycarbonate Diols Market by Application

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coatings

Others

Global Polycarbonate Diols Market by Industry

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Other

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corp.

CaffaroIndustrie S.p.A.

Covestro AG

Cromogenia-Units, S.A.

ICC Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Perstorp Holding Corp.

Tosoh Corp.

UBE Industrial, Ltd.

Zhongshan Good Life Sun Sheet Co. Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

